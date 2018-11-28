DIA vice president will serve as keynote speaker for National Council of Negro Women luncheon

By LaToya Henz-Moore,

Veronica Cohen, vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs, is the keynote speaker for the annual Mother’s and Daughters luncheon Saturday, Dec. 1 at 11 am. This yearly event is hosted by the Ways and Means committee of the Dorothy I. Height Quad Counties Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

“Initially, I was afraid. My relationship that I shared with my mother was very strong and sacred. I loved her to my core, and I wasn’t sure how I would combine all of those powerful memories in front of an audience without falling apart,” Cohen said.

The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is a coalition comprised of 200 community-based sections in 32 states and 38 national organizational affiliates that work to enlighten and inspire more than 3,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities.

“I am very honored to be the keynote speaker for this event. Organizations like NCNW are needed because it allows us to feel empowered and expressive within our own race,” says Cohen. “When we love each other and connect as one, we can grow and teach others how to be powerful African-American women.”

The theme of this year’s event is “To celebrate the powerful relationship between the mother and daughter.”

Cohen plans to deliver an astounding message to the mothers and daughters attending Saturday’s event by “retrieving the memories of her mother and combining them into one beautiful story.”

