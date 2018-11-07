U.S. Senator defeats State Representative

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

In the other U.S. Senate race held in Mississippi Tuesday, Republican Senator Roger Wicker was re-elected, keeping the seat he has held since 2007.

Wicker defeated Democratic state Rep. David Baria and two others.

Wicker was elected to the House in 1994, when Republicans gained control of Congress halfway through President Bill Clinton’s first term.

After Republican Sen. Trent Lott resigned in late 2007, then-Gov. Haley Barbour appointed Wicker to temporarily fill the seat. Wicker won a special election in 2008 to complete Lott’s term, and was re-elected in 2012.

Baria is the chairman of the NCSL Gulf and Atlantic States Task Force. He is also a member of the National Conference of Environmental Legislators, Bay St. Louis Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Leadership Hancock County, Mississippi Bar and a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...