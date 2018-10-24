Small town readers applaud The Mississippi Link

By Gail Brown,

Contributing Writer,

The onslaught of technology via social media and other avenues have contributed to the downsizing or folding of many newspapers, especially the African-American weeklies. Yet, The Mississippi Link remains true to its mission as “Keepers of the Knowledge for People Who Speak the Truth Since 1993.”

“I know reading news online via one’s phone or tablet is the thing these days, but I still prefer and enjoy reading my printed version of newspapers, especially The Mississippi Link, said Beulah Greer, executive director of the Community Students Learning Center (CSLC), a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, of Lexington, Mississippi.

A longtime subscriber, Greer said a lot of her church members of the Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church read The Mississippi Link newspaper. One of those members, Antwan Clark, an IT specialist, is attracted to the fact that the paper’s pictures are largely in color. “You can really see the clarity of the pictures,” said Clark. “I really enjoy reading the stories because they are well written.”

Margaret Brownlow Tate of Yazoo City, Mississippi said the continuous existence of black-owned and operated newspapers are very important. The Mississippi Link is possibly one of only three African-American newspapers in Mississippi. “The African-American newspapers help to keep us informed about the issues and happenings in our communities more so than the mainstream newspapers,” she said. Tate is a retired veteran educator of Holmes County Schools.

The Mississippi Link, as a small weekly, has been fortunate enough to have a world-wide presence with online editions through its website and e-editions.Yet, those small town readers still sing praises for its print edition.

In a telephone interview just before press time, Leonard L. Terry of Manson, N.C., on his way from fishing in Hampton, Virginia, had this to say about The Mississippi Link: “Over the years, I have truly enjoyed reading that paper. My favorite part was the religion section and reading Ms. Daphne’s column. The paper does a great job of covering or reporting about things all over the nation. I enjoy keeping up with what’s going on from my area all the way to Mississippi.” Terry is a retired Vietnam veteran. “I am retired from everything now except fishing,” he quipped.

As The Mississippi Link celebrates its 25th year as a member of the Black Press aka National Newspapers Publishers Association (NNPA), its publisher, editor and staff are grateful to still being among those leading the way as NNPA President Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. said in 2017 as “voice of consciousness for Black America. Black-owned newspapers still matter.”

They truly matter to Greer because she uses it as a teaching tool for her grandchildren. “One weekend my older granddaughter was visiting us from Atlanta and wanted me to tell her about lynching in Mississippi because they were discussing it in school,” Greer recalls. “And behold next to me was my Mississippi Link with an article about the lynching in Philadelphia, Miss. or somewhere, and that child read that entire article. We discussed it for more than an hour.

The work that the CSLC does to make a difference for children and families in Holmes County and surrounding communities has often been featured in The Mississippi Link. President of the Board Leslie Greer is so grateful that he personally has the articles mounted and framed, and displays them in the lobby. “The paper does not have to publish our news if they don’t want to; we are just so grateful that they think enough of what our organization does as news worthy to do so,” Greer said. “Happy anniversary to The Mississippi Link! Keep up the great work.”

