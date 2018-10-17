Jackson-Evers International Airport leading the charge for veterans

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is proud to lead the charge for veterans. Officials brought businesses together a few weeks ago at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport to participate in a workshop to learn more about the Edge4Vets programs.

The workshop, conducted by Tom Murphy, the founder of the program, focused on the businesses, now it’s time to connect them with the veterans. The program is geared toward teaching vets how to translate their military strengths into tools for civilian success.

The program, originally started in New York and coming to Jackson this fall, is open to all veterans, military service personnel, (including the National Guard) and their families. Veterans will meet November 6 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on the 3rd floor in the Community Room.

A free lunch will be provided and yields the perfect networking opportunity for business mentors and veterans alike, so veterans should be job-interview ready including their attire.

Free transportation will be provided via shuttle service from the Veterans Center located at 1755 Lelia Drive, Jackson, MS 39216 to the airport. You must confirm your attendance for this service so we can properly schedule.

It’s not too late for veterans or businesses to participate. Simply send an email to ymoore@jmaa.com to express your interest, to learn more details about the November 6 event and confirm your attendance. Veterans who confirm their attendance will also receive orientation materials in preparation of the event.

Edge4Vets is offered by the Human Resiliency Institute at Fordham University in partnership with Airports Council Int’l – North America as the airport association’s official vehicle to prepare and connect veterans to jobs at airports throughout the US and Canada.

The program is currently being offered at Houston airports, LAX in Los Angeles and CVG in Cincinnati, just to name a few.

We are excited to bring this program to Jackson, as a host, but we would love to include you as a business partner at no charge to you for our PILOT program. What better way to give back to the veterans that have served our country.

Edge4Vets offers veterans what employers say they need most; support through a resiliency workshop and online follow-up support to learn how to translate their leadership strengths from the military, including strong values and skills, into tools for civilian success.

Edge4Vets will be conducting a pilot program this fall to establish momentum. This will posture us to expand the program as regular effort to support our airport stakeholders and businesses in Jackson and provide an ongoing source of veteran ‘job ready’ talent.

We ask that our industry employers:

• Support our effort by joining us and gaining access to hire the veterans from the training.

• Send a representative, or two, to participate in the pilot workshop and serve as mentors to the veterans. (Edge4Vets will provide a mentor orientation that spells out how all this works).

• Invite your HR coordinator to become part of the program’s advisory committee.

Join us at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport’s Community Room on the 3rd floor, November 6, for a free workshop. Tom Murphy, the program’s founder, will conduct the workshop.

As noted, the participating companies that provide mentors for the workshops will have first-hand opportunity to hire these “job ready” veterans at no cost to you.

Edge4Vets began in 2011 and has been offered to more than 1000 vets in NY, MA, FL, TX and LAX. A follow-up by the Institute at Fordham indicates that up to 80 percent of veterans who have taken the program have attained jobs.

Thank you for your interest to join in with us.

Please contact Yolanda Clay-Moore at 601 360-8631 if you have any questions.

Additional information about Edge4Vets and how the program operates may be found at http://edge4vets.org.

