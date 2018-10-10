CSLC’s Youth Agriculture project and local agri-students observe Energy Awareness Day

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Did you know that light bulbs can be made of plastic? Eleventh-grader Eddie Brock and 18 fellow students of the Holmes County Consolidated School District’s (HCCSD) Holmes County Career and Technical Center (HCCTC) know now.

Thanks to a field trip sponsored by the Community Students Learning Center’s (CSLC) Youth Agriculture Outreach Project, Ashley McCallum’s Agriculture classes were among 1,067 students statewide who attended Energy Awareness Day at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 4.

CSLC’s Youth Agriculture Outreach is a project of the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) which serves as a vehicle for developing and influencing young minds towards an interest, career and/or business in agriculture. Knowledge of energy conservation and other related information are important to that development.

October is National Energy Awareness Month, established in 1991 to encourage government and organizations to raise awareness of the importance of sustainably managing the nation’s energy resources. With the support of banner sponsors, community sponsors and conservation buddies, Mississippi’s Energy Awareness Day was hosted by the Energy & Natural Resources Division of the Mississippi Development Authority.

Despite the hot weather, students, teachers and chaperones said the event was very enlightening. Attendees were educated by presenters who facilitated a total of 23 energy-related learning stations. “I learned that they make plastic light bulbs; I thought all of them were glass,” said Brock.

Some of his fellow classmates learned the importance of keeping the refrigerator door closed. “I did not know that holding the fridge open let’s out the coolness from the fridge,” said Jalyn Thurmond, an eleventh-grader. Eleventh-grader Shaquan Gibson commented, “I did not know that the fridge’s vents sucked in air from the house. I thought it was self ventilation.”

Unfortunately, they also learned from one presenter that Holmes County does not fare well at all when it comes to the amount of litter found along its county roads, highways, etc. They were informed that throwing chewing gum on the grounds can be detrimental to birds. However, the students assured the presenter that they would do their part in the future to help keep their county beautiful.

Energy-related career opportunities were also a highlight of the field trip. Several students were particularly impressed with Station 23 – the Holmes Community College Lineman Program. They spent extensive time talking to the representatives and the lineman students.

“We are so grateful for the USDA NRCS program,” said CSLC Executive Director Beulah Greer. “We are also elated over the collaboration we have with the Holmes County Career and Technical Center.” Greer also said the agriculture students will be engaged in preparation, growing, processing and marketing produce as a part of the project. Other educational trips are being planned.

“Thank you all for the sponsorship of the field trip. The students enjoyed the experience (beyond the hotness). We appreciate your support,” said HCCTC Director Shintri Hathorn in an email to CSLC.

