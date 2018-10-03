Nissan celebrates start of Altima production in Mississippi

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Nissan is celebrating the start of production of the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima at its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This is a great day for Nissan and the Canton plant,” said Philip Calhoun, vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “As we celebrate 15 years of manufacturing in Mississippi, more than four million vehicles produced, and now, the all-new Altima, we have much to be excited about.”

Building on 25 years of success and more than 5.6 million sales to date, the all-new new Altima is bringing excitement back to the mid-size sedan segment with expressive styling, an uplifting interior and two new engines. Altima is also the first Nissan sedan in the U.S. available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, including ProPILOT Assist.

“The thriving automotive industry in Mississippi started with Nissan over 15 years ago, and we celebrate with the entire Nissan team on today’s launch,” said Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. “The all-new Altima embodies the success of Mississippi in leading the world in bringing cutting-edge technologies to market through advanced manufacturing.”

The sixth-generation Altima is being built at Nissan Canton and at Nissan’s Smyrna (Tennessee) Vehicle Assembly Plant, where production began in August 2018. The all-new model will arrive in dealer showrooms in the U.S. this fall.

Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing operations in 2018. The plant employs more than 6,500 people and has built more than 4 million vehicles since opening in 2003.

Nissan Canton currently produces five models: Altima, Murano, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD, and NV Cargo and NV passenger vans.

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010.

More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

See photos page 16

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...