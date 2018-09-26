Cosby/Kavanaugh: The story yet to be told in front of our eyes

By Emmitt Hayes Jr.,

Guest Columnist,

Don’t get me wrong, I loved, admired and modeled things that I saw and knew about Bill Cosby. It is easy for me to forgive him as I was not affected by any of his misdeeds personally. I know that what he offered black folk in America was the role of “America’s Dad.”

I do not defend his actions as he has confessed that he bought drugs with a specific purpose in mind and being an adult in the 70s, I understood our drug fueled society at the time. Many of you know what I mean.

I will point to Andrea Constand who was the lone voice, crying out about her being drugged and taken advantage of by a person who was highly regarded and many people did not like her very much. But she was persistent. Sins of the past have come to light with justice prevailing for the accusers and victims.

Now another person, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is loved and admired, has been nominated to become a Supreme Court Justice, a lifetime appointment, whose sins of the past have also come to light. Christine Ford stepped forward with personal claims of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh and immediately and figuratively she was sandblasted by men and women. Now, other accusers are coming forward while the cry for an investigation is being ignored.

There was no Senate leadership for Cosby but as for Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, ‘you will be confirmed.’

Well, Cosby victims, do you feel a sense of similarity here? You can’t win because he is who he is and we are who we are and nothing you can say will change that. Oh, but it did change for Cosby but what about Kavanaugh? After all, are we not at the beginning of a situation that accuses the judge of taking advantage of women during alcohol fueled events, rendering them unable to defend themselves or are we at the end of a situation where the victims were heard and the defendant dealt with in a court of law?

Don’t think the timing of the sentencing of Cosby with the latest allegations against Kavanaugh, has any thing to do with derailing his nomination. It is much bigger than that when events began to unfold.

My faith in God is strengthed whether we are talking catastrophic weather events, world turmoil or American politics. I am so glad my faith takes me beyond these things so I can watch the majesty of His work. Keep your eyes open people of God to be a witness.

I hate seeing the Republican Party taking the leading role in the destabilization of this democracy nevertheless, it appears but sinking sand. Be a witness and observe how America, Republicans and the White House deal with this the judge. We are not amused.

