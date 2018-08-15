Sorority members across the United States visit Jackson to honor international president

By Kachelle S. Pratcher,

A sea of pink, green and pearls invaded the Capital City to celebrate and honor Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated International President Glenda Glover, Ph.D., JD, CPA. In a two-day event themed “One Moment in Time,” community members, elected officials and sorority members from across the United States showed up in their best attire to meet, greet and partake in this historic occasion. The events held August 3-4, were sponsored by the Beta Delta Omega Chapter of which Glover is a current member.

The President’s Reception held Friday, August 3, at the Jackson Hilton Hotel was open to the community and had over 1,300 attendees. Sorority member and immediate past chair of the NAACP, Roslyn Brock, served as the mistress of ceremony. During Friday’s packed out event, the City of Jackson and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors presented two resolutions to Glover. One of the resolutions presented by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes, recognized the third of August as ‘Dr. Glenda Glover Day’ in Ward 3. The evening also highlighted special tributes by former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson and Immediate Past International President Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson. The event was capped off with heart-felt remarks from Glover.

The President’s Brunch held Saturday, August 4, at the Jackson Convention Complex, featured over 1,200 sorority members representing all nine regions in the United States. All former international presidents were in attendance and most of the South Eastern regional directors. Sorority member Katina Rankin, WATN-TV news anchor in Memphis, Tennessee returned home to host Saturday’s brunch alongside WAPT-TV news anchor Erin Pickens. The morning of fun and fellowship featured great cuisine, live music, special tributes and words of wisdom from the 24th International President Eva Evans. A joint resolution from the Mississippi Legislature was presented to Glover by Representative Debra Gibbs and Senator Tammy Witherspoon. Representative Angela Cockerham made a presentation from the Mississippi State Governor’s Office. Beta Delta Omega’s own Sonja Powe had the crowd in tears as she sang ‘One Moment in Time.’

“Thank you to the community who came out in huge numbers to congratulate Dr. Glenda Glover, as we honored her for being elected as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated International President. The support was overwhelming and truly appreciated. Thanks to the Beta Delta Omega chapter for their tireless efforts in planning, organizing and praying for a successful event. Their work produced a weekend of celebration and elegance to be remembered. Special thanks to Beta Delta Omega Chapter president, Dr. Rose J. Franklin, for her leadership and service and for her unwavering support of Demetrice Wells-Williams as co-chair and of me as chairperson. We could not have hosted over 2,500 people at both the reception and brunch without the efforts and support of all the ladies of the Beta Delta Omega Chapter. It truly was a lasting One Moment in Time,” said Maggie Terry Harper, reception/brunch chairman.

Glover will lead Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for four years, 2018-2022 under the theme, “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service.” The five program targets are:

Target 1: HBCU for Life: A Call to Action

Target 2: Women’s Healthcare and Wellness

Target 3: Building Your Economic Legacy

Target 4: The Arts!

Target 5: Global Impact

Professionally, Glover serves as president of Tennessee State University and is the institution’s eighth and first woman president. Prior to serving as TSU’s president, Glover served as dean of the College of Business at Jackson State University from 1994 to 2012. Glover led the College of Business through the accreditation process and spearheaded the implementation of the nation’s first Ph.D. program in business at a HBCU. She is a certified public accountant, an attorney and is one of two African-American women to hold the PhD-CPA-JD combination in the nation.

