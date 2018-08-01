Senate Candidate Mike Espy receives backing of Cory Booker

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

U.S. Senate candidate for Mississippi Mike Espy recently received the endorsement of U.S. Senator Cory Booker (NJ). Booker announced his support of Espy at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, with former Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson and Democratic National Committee Woman Vikki Slater in attendance.

“Mike Espy has a deep-rooted dedication to the people of Mississippi – and the nation,” Booker said. “As a former member of Congress representing this state – and through his service as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Mike worked to expand and extend economic opportunity for those who needed it most – including young people, businesses and farmers. Now Mississippi voters have the chance to put him back to work in the Senate, fighting for the things we desperately need today – like better jobs, improved educational opportunities and affordable healthcare. I am proud to offer my endorsement, and look forward to serving beside him in the United States Senate.”

Espy, who is running to fill the unexpired term of Sen. Thad Cochran (R), formerly represented Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, and later led the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President Bill Clinton.

“I am honored to receive this important endorsement from such a distinguished member of the Senate,” Espy said. “Cory is a bipartisan problem-solver who has worked across the aisle to develop and pass legislation that not only addresses the needs of his constituents – but also improves the economic and social wellbeing of the nation’s citizens at large. It is the same common-sense approach I intend to implement when I am elected to represent the people of Mississippi.”

For more information, visit www.EspyforSenate.com

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...