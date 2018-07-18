New Jackson airline announces two low-cost destinations

By Cianna Hope Reeves,

Wanting to travel by plane, but too expensive? No worries, with a ticket from Jackson’s newest air carrier, Frontier Airlines, you can.

Beginning in a few months, families across Mississippi will be able to travel by plane for as low as $39 from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

In a press conference Monday, Frontier Airlines introduced their new low-fare and non-stop flights to Orlando and Denver with affordable rates and a high-quality experience for customers wishing to vacation on a budget.

JAN is home to three major carriers, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines, and two fairly new aviation companies, Via Airlines which joined in March 2018 and Frontier Airlines, its newest competition.

With the slogan “low fares done right,” Frontier Airline is a Denver-based aircraft corporation whose goal is to offer travelers the ability to fly at reasonable prices incomparable to veteran aircraft companies housed in the city’s airport.

Given that global airfares have become the most expensive method of transportation and the cost is expected to rise 3.5 percent by 2018 according to Global Travel Forecast, Frontier has promised to provide lower travel expenses to allow citizens to explore the world in a less costly manner.

Jonathan Freed, Frontier Airlines representative, discussed the significance of bringing forth the airline’s opportunities to the city and how their services will be beneficial.

“One of the reasons we came here was because we felt this market isn’t properly served for the destinations offered and certainly not at the price points. A lot of people don’t realize the extent to which airports are economic engines in a community, and when Frontier comes into a city like Jackson, we want to be partners with you and it starts by being able to offer you low fares,” expressed Freed.

He added, “We would like to make it possible for anybody to travel – air travel shouldn’t be just kept for those who can afford higher prices, so our airline has been built to consistently offer these kinds of reasonable fares.”

At Frontier, pilots are not the only ones with a throttle; customers will also be able to control how much they are willing to pay for tickets by choosing from several customized options in a low-price bundle deal called the WORKS.

For as low as $66, the package deal offers customers full refundability, reserve seating, a carry-on bag, a baggage check, the best available seat, waived change fees and priority boarding.

Carl D. Newman, chief executive officer of JMAA, said the collaboration with the airline was developed under their strategic plan 2021, an initiative proposed by JMAA to improve one of their core values – air service.

“As we focus on retaining and increasing our customer base, attracting new airlines to our existing service is essential to our success and while JAN is an international airport, we focus on enhancing domestic service during the implementation of our plan. The announcement of the air service is a major milestone in achieving our goals,” said Newman.

Mayor Lumumba declared the day a pivotal moment for the city.

“During the campaign, I heard and spoke to many individuals who expressed their concerns for the need of a low-cost carrier in Jackson. Today signifies that we heard you and that we have an airport that is a tremendous resource in Jackson because it will provide better rates for the entire city,” said Lumumba.

He continued, “This is truly an exciting and blessed day for our city. This signifies a forward movement for the Jackson airport and a forward movement for the city of Jackson, and we are happy to have this,” he said.

Frontier currently provides service to nearly 90 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico, and starting Oct. 13, 2018, Jackson will be the newest city on the list.

For more information about charges visit www.flyfrontier.com

