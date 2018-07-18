Local sorority member named international president

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Beta Delta Omega Chapter is proud to announce that Glenda Baskin Glover, Ph.D., JD, CPA, has been named the international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Glover, a life member of the sororit, was installed July 11, during the 68th annual convention in Houston, Texas.

Glover will lead the prestigious 110 year old organization for four years, 2018-2022 under the theme, “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service.” Glover has served in several capacities, including international vice-president, international treasurer and treasurer to the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF). She has also served as president, vice-presiden and treasurer of Beta Delta Omega Chapter in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Our chapter has at its core a legacy of cultivating leaders for service. On behalf of Beta Delta Omega, we are overwhelmed with pride and joy that Dr. Glover has excelled to the highest position within Alpha Kappa Alpha. Moreover, we look forward to bringing impactful community outreach throughout the Jackson Metro-area as we implement the supreme vision of Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover,” said Rose J. Franklin, president of Beta Delta Omega Chapter.

To celebrate this historic moment, the Jackson chapter is hosting a reception and brunch to honor Glover August 3-4.

Friday, August 3 at 6 p.m., there will be a reception held at the Jackson Hilton Hotel. The attire is dressy/cocktail and is invitation only for the community and all Alpha Kappa Alpha ladies are invited. Saturday, August 4 at 10 a.m., there will be a brunch held at the Jackson Convention Complex. The attire is dressy.

“The response from the special invitations, has been overwhelming for Dr. Glover even though it was an invitation only invite to the community, said Maggie Terry Harper, reception/brunch chairman.

Those invited from the community and all AKA’s throughout the United States will not need to present the invitation because a check list for all RSVPs will be in place at the reception. Everyone is encouraged to RSVP no later than July 23.

“Dr. Glover has always strived towards exemplary excellence in education and the sorority. I take personal privilege to wish my dearest friend Godspeed. I pray that at least one angel will watch over her daily,” said Harper.

Sorority members throughout the United States are expected to paint the City of Jackson, Mississippi pink and green to honor Glover.

Professionally, Glover serves as president of Tennessee State University and is the institution’s eighth and first woman president. Prior to serving as TSU’s president, Glover served as dean of the College of Business at Jackson State University from 1994 to 2012. Glover led the College of Business through the accreditation process and spearheaded the implementation of the nation’s first Ph.D. program in business at a HBCU. She is a certified public accountant, an attorney and is one of two African-American women to hold the PhD-CPA-JD combination in the nation.

Glover is married to Charles Glover and they are the parents of two adult children, Attorney Candace Glover and Dr. Charles Glover III.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...