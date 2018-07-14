2018 #StevensStrong Prostate Cancer Campaign

2018 #StevensStrong Campaign

Organized by Dave and Mary Stevens

In 2018, to kick prostate cancer’s butt, we are once again supporting Dr. Ken Pienta at The Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Ken is my personal physician and friend. Over Dr. Pienta’s 25-year career, he has made countless discoveries that have changed the way we understand and treat metastatic prostate cancer . A global expert in the disease, he has demonstrated that investments of private philanthropy made to his research generate new data and an 18:1 return in new grant monies to fund further research.

Dr. Pienta’s laboratory needs $250,000 to purchase Nikon’s new microscope: The Eclipse Ti2.

Please help us reach our goal! But we won’t stop there. Beyond the $250,000 for the microscope, funds are needed for laboratory testing and experiments which require personnel and supplies.

This microscope is the only one that allows us to watch a whole population of cancer cells as they grow or die in response to a therapy over time – for up to two weeks – something that is currently not possible. With this new technology, we are able to track thousands of individual cancer cells as they interact with each other and react to treatments, which will undoubtedly provide new insights into how cancer cells react to stress so that we can develop ways to defeat resistance.

Please join us and consider supporting Dr. Pienta and this critical piece of technology.

· To make a gift with your credit card online, visit: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/stevensprostatecancer

· To make a gift by mail, make your check payable to ‘Johns Hopkins Medicine’ and send it to:

The Brady Urological Institute Development Office

Attn: Elissa Kohel

600 N. Wolfe Street, CMSC 130

Baltimore, MD 21287

*On the memo line or in an accompanying letter, note ‘Dave Stevens Campaign for Dr. Pienta’ or something similar.

· To make a gift by wire or stock transfer, or if you have any questions regarding philanthropy at The Brady Urological Institute, please contact Elissa Kohel, Director of Development, at 410-955-8351 or ekohel1@jhmi.edu.

Johns Hopkins University / The Brady Urological Institute Tax ID: 52-0595110.

Gifts are tax-deductible in accordance with the Internal Revenue Code

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...