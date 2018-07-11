Nissan appoints new VP to lead Canton, Mississippi facility

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Steve Marsh, vice president, Manufacturing, will return to Nissan Manufacturing United Kingdom (NMUK) as vice president. Marsh has served as vice president of the Canton facility since 2015 and was instrumental in leading new model launches of the Nissan Murano and Nissan TITAN.

“Steve’s extensive global knowledge and strong leadership have played important roles in advancing our Canton facility operations,” said Heath Holtz, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are grateful for his contributions and wish him well in his next assignment.”

Succeeding Marsh will be Philip Calhoun, who was named vice president, Manufacturing. Calhoun currently is senior director, Manufacturing Operations, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, a positon in which he has served since October 2017. He brings more than 25 years of broad experience in manufacturing and quality roles, including site management for assembly and powertrain plants with other automotive manufacturers.

“Philip’s experience and adept background will be an asset to the Nissan Canton team. Canton is critically important to Nissan’s North American manufacturing footprint and is a key component to the success of the company’s midterm plan, M.O.V.E 2022,” said Holtz.

Calhoun will be based in Canton, Mississippi and report to Heath Holtz, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc.

All appointments are effective Sept. 1, 2018.

Nissan Canton

Nissan has grown the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant from a regional manufacturing facility to a global one, investing $3.4 billion in the facility since its opening in 2003. Nissan employs more than 6,400 at the Canton plant, with more than 1,500 jobs added since 2013. With an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, the plant currently builds the Nissan Altima, Murano, TITAN and TITAN XD, Frontier, NV Cargo Van and NV Passenger Van.

In February, the facilities’ 4-millionth vehicle rolled off the line, marking 15 years of automotive manufacturing in Mississippi. Visit NissanCanton15.com for more.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

