The A-TEAAM Mentoring Group commemorates the 55th Anniversary of the death of Medgar Evers

By Othor Cain.

Editor,

Tuesday, June 12, marks the 55th anniversary of the death of one of Mississippi’s most celebrated and visible civil rights activist. Medgar Wiley Evers, whose murder drew national attention, served in World War II before going to work for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

After attempting to segregate the University of Mississippi Law School in 1954, he became the NAACP field secretary in Mississippi.

The Ambassadors of the Evers Academy for African American Males (A-TEAAM) is a mentorship, character and leadership development program, under the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation (JSD). The A-TEAAM inspires young males of color in middle school and beyond to honor the life and live the legacy of Medgar Wiley Evers as they interact with a “village” of role models and mentors.

The JSD Foundation, in partnership with The Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute, have created a movement with The A-TEAAM to improve the quality of life for young men by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge and support provided by caring mentors. The objective is to assist the young males [Ambassadors] in making internal changes with an outcome of increased positive self-esteem and overall improvement in the way they view the world.

June 8-10, Ambassadors, mentors and parents from all 18 A-TEAAM sites around the country will converge on and in the City of Jackson at the Westin Hotel. During this ‘historic summit,’ Ambassadors, mentors and parents will visit the home/museum of Medgar Evers and the newly opened Mississippi Civil Rights Museum that has an exhibit of Medgar and Myrlie Evers. The weekend will be a learning experience where many of the sessions will be led by these Ambassadors.

Additionally, 130 of these middle school Ambassadors have also written essays that will be featured in a book to be released at the “Awards Luncheon’ during the Summit. They will become Young Authors.

To close out the weekend Summit, the Ambassadors will be inducted into the National A-TEAAM Alumni Association and will be presented NAACP Youth membership. “Because of Medgar Evers dedication to the NAACP as field secretary, we wanted to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Medgar Evers by providing NAACP memberships to the Ambassadors,” said Doty.

This will be the first time that the young men will interact with their peers from all 18 sites.

“We are looking forward to this weekend of celebration and history making,” Doty added.

