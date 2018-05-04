Hinds CC hosts ninth annual special education field day for Hinds County students

RAYMOND – For the ninth year in a row, Hinds Community College hosted special education field day for Hinds County students on May 2.

Students from Hinds County schools throughout the district gathered at Gene Murphy Field at Joe Renfroe Stadium on the Raymond Campus for a series of fun and games that included popcorn, snow cones and a sack lunch as a way to end the school year.

Hinds Community College employees and students volunteered to help with the games.

