Hinds CC hosts ninth annual special education field day for Hinds County students

May 4, 2018 in Education, Sports

Gary Road Elementary student Christopher Michael Hazlewood throws a bean bag during a game at the special education field day at Hinds Community College on May 2. (April Garon/Hinds Community College)

 RAYMOND – For the ninth year in a row, Hinds Community College hosted special education field day for Hinds County students on May 2.
Students from Hinds County schools throughout the district gathered at Gene Murphy Field at Joe Renfroe Stadium on the Raymond Campus for a series of fun and games that included popcorn, snow cones and a sack lunch as a way to end the school year.
Hinds Community College employees and students volunteered to help with the games.
George Stewart helps his son Landon, a Gary Road Elementary student, with a game at special education field day on May 2 at Hinds Community College. (April Garon/Hinds Community College)

Raymond Elementary student Esther Williams enjoys playing under a parachute at special education field day at Hinds Community College on May 2. (April Garon/Hinds Community College)

Volunteers help out at Hinds Community College's special education field day finale - the annual wheelchair race. The adults are, from left, Hinds Wellness Complex employee Wayan Sugiantara, Hinds Wellness Complex Assistant Director Jeremy Gordon, Hinds student Perry Banks, Hinds soccer coach Doug Williams and Hinds alumnae Belinda Sollie. The day was for Hinds County school district special education students on May 2. (April Garon/Hinds Community College)

