McComb voters choose nominees for mayor, city board slots

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – Voters in one southwest Mississippi city are picking party nominees for city offices.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that McComb voters chose Tommy McKenzie as the Republican nominee for mayor on Tuesday while Zach Patterson and will face Quordiniah Lockey in a May 15 runoff for the Democratic nod. The general election is in June.

McComb has an unusual form of government for Mississippi, calling its city board members selectmen and electing officials at a different time than others.

Republican Mayor Whitney Rawlings isn’t seeking another term.

Selectman Albert Eubanks, who sought the Democratic nomination for mayor, finished third. That means he’ll no longer be in office.

Two selectmen won primaries and don’t face general election opposition, securing additional terms. Democratic primaries in two selectmen races were too close to call Tuesday.

