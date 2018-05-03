Kappa Community Health Day open to the public, Saturday, May 5

The Mississippi Link Newswire

The Kappa Health Ambassadors will host Kappa Community Health Day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 5, at the Jackson Medical Mall, 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.

This free event represents a public health partnership between the Jackson and Canton-Madison, Miss., alumni chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, and the Mississippi State Department of Health. This partnership is focused on promotion of personal health awareness, disease prevention and guidance on available local resources.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of vendors and exhibitors that will provide health, wellness, fitness and lifestyle improvements education, along with cholesterol testing and blood pressure screenings.

Kappa Community Health Day is more than a health fair. Attendees can also help feed the hungry by bringing canned goods in support of the Mississippi Food Network Food Drive Challenge.

Event organizers are currently accepting Kappa Community Health Day vendor applications.

Vendor participation is free. For vendor information, contact Kendrick Bankhead at kappatalasset@yahoo.com.

Special entertainment will be provided by Jackson and Canton-Madison Kappa League chapters.

Kappa Community Health Day is open to the public.

About Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor Founded January 5, 1911 at Indiana University Bloomington, Kappa Alpha Psi® is the second oldest existing collegiate historically black Greek Letter fraternity and the first intercollegiate fraternity incorporated as a national

body. The fraternity has more than 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Kappa Alpha Psi sponsors programs providing community service, social welfare and academic scholarship through the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation and is a supporter of the United Negro College Fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Habitat for Humanity.

For more information, visit kappaalphapsi.org.

