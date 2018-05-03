About 3,000 to graduate from Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A judge who donated Abraham Lincoln and Civil War materials to Mississippi State University will speak to university graduates.

Former Rhode Island Chief Justice Frank Williams will also get an honorary degree from the university. Robert Clark Jr., the first African American elected to the Mississippi Legislature following desegregation, is also getting an honorary degree.

About 3,000 students will graduate.

Williams also helped locate the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at MSU in 2009. He’ll speak Thursday to business and education graduates. Friday morning he’ll address arts and sciences, art and design, architecture and veterinary medicine graduates. Friday afternoon he’ll speak to engineering, agriculture, life sciences, human sciences, forest resources and general studies graduates.

Also Thursday, Meridian Community College President Scott Elliott will address graduates of MSU’s Meridian campus.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...