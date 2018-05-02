Brokering heroin from prison adds 8 years to sentence

ATLANTA (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say an imprisoned drug dealer who brokered more heroin deals from prison, but was discovered, pleaded guilty and got another eight years.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak says Jorge Armando Ramirez-Lira used contraband cell phones from a prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi to get heroin smuggled in as jewelry and art work.

Pak says Ramirez-Lira was a member of an international drug trafficking and money laundering organization based in Medellin, Columbia.

He was sentenced Monday to eight years and one month on charges of laundering money and conspiring to import and distribute heroin.

Five co-defendants pleaded guilty earlier. Pak says they included an architectural designer who disguised the heroin as art work and jewelry.

