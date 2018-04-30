Rapper Lil Lonnie shot to death in his Mississippi hometown
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Police in Mississippi’s capital city say a rapper has died after someone shot into the vehicle he was driving and it hit the front of a house.
Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the shooting happened Sunday night, killing 22-year-old Lonnie Taylor of Jackson.
News outlets report that Taylor’s stage name is Lil Lonnie. He has several videos online.
Holmes says a woman in the vehicle with Taylor was not injured.
