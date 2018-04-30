Mother killed, daughter wounded during Jackson home burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A mother was shot to death and her adult daughter was wounded during a burglary of their home in Mississippi.

The break-in happened before dawn Monday in Jackson, and police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says a suspect was not immediately identified.

Holmes says 57-year-old Evvie Williams was shot during the break-in and ran to a neighbor’s house, where she died.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Jaalyn Williams, was shot in the face. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Holmes says the door of their home had been forced open. An investigation continues.

