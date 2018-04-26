After rock-throwing, Ole Miss warns student baseball fans

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Players should throw baseballs, but the University of Mississippi is warning student spectators to stop throwing rocks.

The Oxford Eagle reports that Ole Miss officials are letting students back into an area near the visitors’ bullpen at Oxford-University Stadium. But Athletic Director Ross Bjork is warning that there had better not be a repeat of the rock-throwing that plagued games last weekend against the University of Georgia. If there’s more trouble, Bjork says the university could explore cutting down on student seating.

Security cleared the right-field terrace after students ignored repeated warnings to stop throwing rocks.

Ole Miss hosts Louisiana State University for a three-game series ending Saturday.

The visitor’s dugout and bullpen will switch sides of the field next year after renovations, leaving students farther from the visiting bullpen.

