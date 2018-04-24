Police: Missing Alabama boy found safe in Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police say the missing 5-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted from a bus stop in Alabama has been found in Mississippi.

Sylacauga Police said in a Facebook post Monday that Malachi Quintanilla was taken by a woman possibly related to the boy’s biological father.

AL.com cited the post and reported that police did not believe the abduction was random. The department said the two may have been heading to New Orleans, where the woman lives. It said the boy was found safe in Lee County, Mississippi, later that day.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service and the FBI assisted in the investigation. The police department has said it will issue a formal statement at a later time.

