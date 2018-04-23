Police arrest teen in Mississippi on Nebraska murder charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police have arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a man last month in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lincoln police say authorities arrested the 16-year-old boy Monday in Gulfport, Mississippi, on charges related to the March 26 killing of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. An arrest warrant charges the teen with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police didn’t release his name.

Last week, police also arrested two 17-year-olds as accessories in connection with the shooting.

Police have said Union was shot after a fight between two groups of people that included gang members.

Union was the father of five girls, including triplets.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...