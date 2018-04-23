Mississippi OKs $25 million in bonds for bridge improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Top Mississippi officials have approved the state’s borrowing $25 million to help repair or replace dangerous bridges.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Treasurer Lynn Fitch make up the state Bond Commission.

Legislators voted several weeks ago to give the commission permission to issue $50 million in bonds for bridges. The commissioners met Monday and voted unanimously to issue half of that. Bryant spokesman Clay Chandler said the other half could be issued in July.

The state issues bonds to finance big-ticket items, and the money is paid back over decades.

Bryant recently declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of more than 100 locally maintained bridges because federal highway officials say they are in dangerous shape.

This headline has been corrected to show $25 million has been issued, not $50 million.

