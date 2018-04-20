3 deputies honored for life-saving efforts in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in Mississippi have been commended for running into a burning home.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten called deputies Stephen Karabelen and Kevin Bailey to the county board of supervisors meeting Monday and surprised them by promoting both to the rank of corporal. The pair had responded to a house fire April 3 and ran in several times to try to save Artiemese Harris-Frye.

Harris-Frye later died from smoke inhalation. The deputies also suffered from smoke inhalation, but made a full recovery.

Karabelen dedicated the pair’s awards to Harris-Frye.

Deputy Hayden Newman was also honored, receiving a pin and certificate for performing life-saving CPR on one of his first calls as a deputy with the office.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...