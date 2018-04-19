Founder of one of Mississippi’s top private companies dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The founder of one of Mississippi’s largest privately-held companies has died.

Flowood-based Ergon says Leslie B. Lampton died Tuesday of natural causes at his Jackson home. He was 92.

Privately-held Ergon owns refineries in Mississippi and West Virginia. It also has other mostly petroleum-related businesses. It focuses on selling asphalt and specialty oils.

A Navy veteran, Lampton built Ergon into a company with 2,600 employees in 30 states and several other countries.

The company says no changes in operations or management will result from the death of its chairman emeritus.

Lampton is survived by his wife, wife Dorothy Lee Crum Lampton, four sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass for Lampton will be celebrated Friday in Jackson. Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland is handling arrangements.

