Mhotsha, Nawa earn all-conference honors at SWAC championships
April 18, 2018 in Sports
chopsports
A shorthanded Alcorn State University women’s golf program finished fourth after two rounds at the 2018 SWAC Championships Monday
and Tuesday at Oak Wing Golf Club.
The Lady Braves registered a pair of top-10 finishes. Junior Ouname Mhotsha placed sixth with a 161 (+17) score, while freshman Celestine
Nawa ended in eighth after carding a 167 (+23).
As a result, both Mhotsha and Nawa landed on the All-Conference Second-Team. Alcorn was without its No. 1 golfer Jahaanvie Walia who had to withdraw due to injury. The freshman came in with a team-best 78.4 scoring average per round.
“We played in very tough conditions that included high winds, slick greens and tough pin placements. With our No. 1 player Jahaanvie out
with a rib injury and only four players it was going to be a long shot for us at best,” said head coach Kent Smith. “Congrats to Ouname and Celestine for earning All-Conference. They have a high ceiling for next year and can be very good players.”
Junior Sammye Schroer showed tremendous improvement over the course of the season and turned in a 194 (+50). Senior Abrea Granttallied a 198 (+54) in her final appearance as a Lady Brave. “Sam and Abrea got so much better this year. They worked so hard and
gave it their all. That’s all a coach can ask for,” Smith said.
The men’s team is also in action and has one more round to play tomorrow.
Final Women’s Team Standings
1. Alabama State, 626 (+50)
2. Texas Southern, 665 (+89)
3. Prairie View A&M, 700 (+144)
4. Alcorn, 720 (+144)
Final Women’s Individual Standings
6. Ouname Mhotsha, 80-81—161 (+17)
8. Celestine Nawa, 85-82—167 (+23)
17. Sammye Schroer, 96-98—194 (+50)
19. Abrea Grant, 97-109—198 (+54)
20. Jahaanvie Walia, WD
#FearTheBrave
Recent Comments