Mhotsha, Nawa earn all-conference honors at SWAC championships

A shorthanded Alcorn State University women’s golf program finished fourth after two rounds at the 2018 SWAC Championships Monday

and Tuesday at Oak Wing Golf Club.

The Lady Braves registered a pair of top-10 finishes. Junior Ouname Mhotsha placed sixth with a 161 (+17) score, while freshman Celestine

Nawa ended in eighth after carding a 167 (+23).

As a result, both Mhotsha and Nawa landed on the All-Conference Second-Team. Alcorn was without its No. 1 golfer Jahaanvie Walia who had to withdraw due to injury. The freshman came in with a team-best 78.4 scoring average per round.

“We played in very tough conditions that included high winds, slick greens and tough pin placements. With our No. 1 player Jahaanvie out

with a rib injury and only four players it was going to be a long shot for us at best,” said head coach Kent Smith. “Congrats to Ouname and Celestine for earning All-Conference. They have a high ceiling for next year and can be very good players.”

Junior Sammye Schroer showed tremendous improvement over the course of the season and turned in a 194 (+50). Senior Abrea Granttallied a 198 (+54) in her final appearance as a Lady Brave. “Sam and Abrea got so much better this year. They worked so hard and

gave it their all. That’s all a coach can ask for,” Smith said.

The men’s team is also in action and has one more round to play tomorrow.

Final Women’s Team Standings

1. Alabama State, 626 (+50)

2. Texas Southern, 665 (+89)

3. Prairie View A&M, 700 (+144)

4. Alcorn, 720 (+144)

Final Women’s Individual Standings

6. Ouname Mhotsha, 80-81—161 (+17)

8. Celestine Nawa, 85-82—167 (+23)

17. Sammye Schroer, 96-98—194 (+50)

19. Abrea Grant, 97-109—198 (+54)

20. Jahaanvie Walia, WD

