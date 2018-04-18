Mhotsha, Nawa earn all-conference honors at SWAC championships

April 18, 2018 in Sports

golfA shorthanded Alcorn State University women’s golf program finished fourth after two rounds at the 2018 SWAC Championships Monday
and Tuesday at Oak Wing Golf Club.

The Lady Braves registered a pair of top-10 finishes. Junior Ouname Mhotsha placed sixth with a 161 (+17) score, while freshman Celestine
Nawa ended in eighth after carding a 167 (+23).

As a result, both Mhotsha and Nawa landed on the All-Conference Second-Team. Alcorn was without its No. 1 golfer Jahaanvie Walia who had to withdraw due to injury. The freshman came in with a team-best 78.4 scoring average per round.

“We played in very tough conditions that included high winds, slick greens and tough pin placements. With our No. 1 player Jahaanvie out
with a rib injury and only four players it was going to be a long shot for us at best,” said head coach Kent Smith. “Congrats to Ouname and Celestine for earning All-Conference. They have a high ceiling for next year and can be very good players.”

Junior Sammye Schroer showed tremendous improvement over the course of the season and turned in a 194 (+50). Senior Abrea Granttallied a 198 (+54) in her final appearance as a Lady Brave. “Sam and Abrea got so much better this year. They worked so hard and
gave it their all. That’s all a coach can ask for,” Smith said.

The men’s team is also in action and has one more round to play tomorrow.

Final Women’s Team Standings
1. Alabama State, 626 (+50)
2. Texas Southern, 665 (+89)
3. Prairie View A&M, 700 (+144)
4. Alcorn, 720 (+144)

Final Women’s Individual Standings
6. Ouname Mhotsha, 80-81—161 (+17)
8. Celestine Nawa, 85-82—167 (+23)
17. Sammye Schroer, 96-98—194 (+50)
19. Abrea Grant, 97-109—198 (+54)
20. Jahaanvie Walia, WD
