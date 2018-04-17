Technical problem briefly interrupts Mississippi state tests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Some Mississippi schools are recovering from technical problems with online state tests.

The Mississippi Department of Education says some schools had problems connecting with the test for about an hour Tuesday morning. The state says the problems eased and online testing resumed by about 10 a.m.

The state says it has given guidance to districts to make sure students get enough time to complete interrupted tests.

The department says it has contacted Questar Assessment, part of New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service, and awaits information about the outage’s cause and what Questar is doing to prevent future problems.

The Tennessee Department of Education says students there also experienced problems Monday and Tuesday, and says Questar’s data center may have been deliberately attacked by hackers. Some Tennessee schools also reported problems Monday.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...