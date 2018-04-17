6 GOP congressional candidates express loyalty to Trump
April 17, 2018 in News
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Six Republican candidates for an open congressional seat in Mississippi are saying they will be loyal to President Donald Trump.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that the 3rd District candidates spoke Monday at a forum in Starkville.
The Republican incumbent, Gregg Harper, is not seeking re-election. Party primaries are June 5.
The Republican field has two health care professionals, Whit Hughes of Madison and Morgan Dunn of Magee; a state senator, Sally Doty of Brookhaven; a businessman, Perry Parker of Seminary; a district attorney, Michael Guest of Brandon; and an educational consultant, Katherine Tate of Jackson.
All said they support a border wall. Tate says she wants to deport people who were brought into the United States illegally as children. Parker says American agriculture needs a legal, sustainable guest worker program.
