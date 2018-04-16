Partial human skull found behind store in Mississippi

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) – A partial human skull has been found behind a Mississippi business.

News outlets reports that the skull was found Saturday evening behind a tobacco store in Saltillo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says no further human remains have been found near the site. She said it’s too early to identify the remains.

Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey says the skull was only partially intact: It was missing the section where the nose and mouth would be.

Bailey says authorities aren’t aware of any reports of people missing in the area.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

