Mississippi shipyard rebuilds area hit by Hurricane Katrina

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A military shipyard that is one of Mississippi’s largest employers says it will rebuild part of its operation that was destroyed by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Thursday that Ingalls Shipbuilding is reconstructing a shipyard in Pascagoula over the next two years.

The yard on the east bank of the Pascagoula River was swamped by Hurricane Katrina’s storm surge, leading to the relocation of all work to Ingalls’ larger yard on the river’s west bank.

Spokesman Bill Glenn says it’s too early to say how much Ingalls will spend, or whether the company will add to its 11,500 employees.

Ingalls has made a multiyear $700 million overhaul of its west bank yard, which it leases from the state of Mississippi, including $200 million in state aid.

