Mississippi adds to list of unsafe bridges to be closed

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi transportation officials say there are now more than 100 locally maintained bridges that will be closed because they are in dangerous condition.

The new list, issued Wednesday, shows an increase from the original 83 local bridges that Gov. Phil Bryant ordered closed Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation sent the governor a letter last week saying Mississippi’s bridge-inspection program was not meeting federal standards. Bryant said Mississippi was at risk of losing some federal transportation money.

The Office of State Aid Road Construction says 102 unsafe bridges are in more than a dozen counties.

Bryant could call legislators back to the Capitol for a special session to consider a long-term plan to pay for transportation improvements. The House and Senate couldn’t reach consensus during the regular session.

