Mean Green takes doubleheader over Devilettes

The Mississippi Valley State University Devilettes and the University of North Texas Mean Green squared off in a doubleheader on the campus of Mississippi Valley State Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Mean Green took game one 9-0 in sixth innings and rallied to secure game two 7-4.

Game 1:

In game one of the scheduled doubleheader, the two teams faced off with cool temperatures and high winds out of the East Northeast. Alyssa Montes took the loss for MVSU inside the pitcher’s circle for the Devilettes.

Mississippi Valley finished with two hits and one error in the six-inning contest. Relinquishing runs in the first (one), fourth (two), fifth (three) and sixth (three). Mean Green scored nine runs on 12 hits and one error.

Game 2:

In game two, the wind slowed from 13 mph of game one to eight. Mississippi Valley started scoring early in the contest, with two runs in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the second, the Devilettes scored an additional two runs. UNT scored once in the second. After two complete, MVSU held a 4-1 advantage.

Mean Green scored twice in the fifth, bringing the score to 4-3. In the sixth, they (North Texas) was able to score four runs to bring the

score to 7-4. Alejandra Salazar received the loss in the circle for the Devilettes. MVSU wrapped the contest with four runs on seven hits and five errors. UNT tallied seven runs on 11 hits and three errors.

The Devilettes will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to face the Lady Bulldogs of Alabama A & M University. The two will face off in a three-game series starting April 13 and wrapping up with a doubleheader April 14. Game times are 3 p.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.

