I N M E M O R I A M: Linda Richard Jones

January 22, 1948 – April 2, 2018

On a nice winter day, an angel was born on January 22, 1948 to the late Jim and Gracie Ann Richard. Her name was Linda Richard. Linda was preceded in death by both parents; both brothers, Ellis Catchings, Sr. and Willie Lambert Catchings; a sister, Gloria Jean Richard Taylor; a sister-in-law, Ernestine Catchings; a brother-in-law, Willie Taylor; and one great granddaughter, Bailey.

Linda met the love of her life, Coach Louis “Butch” Jones Jr. in 1970. They were married March 2, 1972 and to this union six children were born. Linda graduated from Jim Hill High School in 1966 where she was May Queen twice. After graduation, she attended Jackson State College, (now Jackson State University) where she majored in Biology and Social Science with a minor in Library Science.

Linda worked at Avco Financial Services, as a finance administrator, McRae’s (now Belk) in the collections department and Jackson Hinds Library System as an administrative assistant. She retired from Jackson Hinds Library System in June 2000.

Linda was also a member of the 100 Black Women of Jackson, Inc. Linda joined Farish Street Baptist Church at an early age. She was a member of the Cherubim Choir, attended Sunday School, was a member of Circle of Faith and chairperson of Deaconess until her health failed.

Linda leaves to mourn and cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Louis Jones Jr.; six children, DeJuan (Pam), Carlos (Diane), Chloe (Ira); Louis, Terrence and Jeremy; seven grandchildren, Shaina, Shante, Toni, Andrea, Taylor, Cnyia and Iriel; three great grandchildren, Hailey, Nazavion and Miracle; two sisters-in-law, Ann Catchings and Cassandra Wells; play mother, Essie Broadwater;

cousins Betty Foreman and Mabeline Broomfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

