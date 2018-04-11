ANNOUNCEMENT: Installation of new pastor

New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to join in the celebrattion of a great milestone in the history of our church: the installation service of our new pastor, Reverend Willie Tobias Jr. We will observe this blessed occasion Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 3 p.m.

We are excited about the future ministry of our church under his leadership. Your presence will make this event a memorable experience for Rev. Tobias and our congregation. The installation message will be delivered by Rev. Willie Tobias’ father, Rev. Willie Tobias Sr.

Rev. Willie Tobias Jr. is a resident of Madison, Miss. He is married to Monica Tobias and God has blessed them with one son and two daughters. Rev. Tobias earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from DeVry University, a bachelor’s in biblical studies from Belhaven University, a master’s degree in pastoral leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in practical theology.

He currently has nine years of pastoral experience. Rev. Tobias diligently serves in the transportation ministry for the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. He also serves as the 2nd vice president for the Jackson District Congress of Christian Education. Rev. Tobias is a born again Christian who loves the Lord. His motto is: “God is good, even when we are not.”

For more information you may contact James Spiva at 601-622-2575 or William “Bo” Brown at 601-983-9105.

