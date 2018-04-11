Alcorn honors 160 student-athletes as Arceneaux returns to speak at Braves Breakfast of Champions
April 11, 2018 in Sports
Former standout wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux will be the Keynote Speaker for the Braves Breakfast of Champions event Thursday, April 19, on the campus of Alcorn State University.
The event is designed to honor student-athlete scholars who earned at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) through the Fall 2017 semester. This year’s event recognizes 160 student-athletes who accomplished that feat.
Each student-athlete scholar will receive a commemorative Wheaties Breakfast of Champions cereal box featuring a group photo of the honorees. Arceneaux is a 2009 graduate of Alcorn and a native of Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a two sport scholar student-athlete and
four-year letter winner with the Braves in 2005, 06, 07 and 08.
Over four-years, he hauled in 99 receptions for 1,618 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ranks top-10 in career receptions at Alcorn and is one of 15 Braves to ever record over 1,500 receiving yards. Off the field Arceneaux maintained above a 3.0 GPA and was the president of the student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC).
Upon graduation, Arceneaux signed with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2009. Arceneaux then became the 53rd Brave to play in the NFL in 2011 when he suited up for the Minnesota Vikings. Arceneaux also spent a season with both the Washington
Redskins and New York Jets before returning to the BC Lions in 2013.
Arceneaux now has 524 receptions for 7,616 receiving yards over seven seasons and 120 regular season games with the Lions. His career reception total puts him second all-time to Geroy Simon’s 904 while his 7,616 receiving yards place him third behind Jim Young (9,248)
and of course, Geroy Simon (14,756). He’s hit the 100-reception mark the past two seasons (‘16, ‘17) and his 105 receptions in 2016 also equals Simon’s tally in 2006 as the second-most in one season behind Darren Fluties’ 111 grabs in 1994. His 54 career touchdowns are complimented nicely by his 14.5-yard average gain per catch and 24 career 100-yard games. In eight playoff games, he has 34 receptions for another 474 yards and two majors.
Arceneaux is an avid supporter of youth initiatives such as the Shaw Respect Camp, a multimedia event put on by Canadian Red Cross and Shaw Communications to stress the importance of respecting others.
By sharing his personal story with young people, Emmanuel encourages youth to open up about struggles they may have with bullying. He also founded the Emanuel Arceneaux project, which encourages youth to promote positive visions for positive results and take advantage of opportunities.
Arceneaux and his wife Andria have a six-week old son Deuce Arceneaux.
