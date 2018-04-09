GOP’s Cindy Hyde-Smith sworn in as Mississippi senator

By LISA MASCARO and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, left, is welcomed as the newest member of the U.S. Senate by Vice President Mike Pence, right, as she is joined by her husband, Michael Smith, center, and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, far left, during a ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber, Monday, April 9, 2018, in the Capitol in Washington. She was appointed by Mississippi Gov. Bryant to succeed Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., who resigned in April for health reasons. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith made history Monday when she was sworn into the Senate as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the chamber. It’s a milestone that strategists hope will propel the former agricultural commissioner and early President Donald Trump supporter when she faces a tough election in fall.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Capitol to swear her in as colleagues looked on. Hyde-Smith was tapped by the state’s Gov. Phil Bryant as a surprise pick to fill the seat for ailing GOP Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned April 1.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “I know I speak for all senators on both sides of the aisle in welcoming our new colleague.

