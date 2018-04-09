Community Mobile Clinic provides free HIV testing
April 9, 2018 in Health
April is National STD Awareness Month, and Open Arms Healthcare Center’s Community Mobile Clinic has several HIV testing events lined up the week of April 16:
Tuesday, April 17
Where: Azalea Christian Manor, 439 W. Northside Drive Jackson, MS 39206
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Residents and community members can have a free and confidential HIV test as part of the Becoming A Healthier U wellness screening. The first 20 residents to sign up for a screening will receive a gift bag. HIV results are made available the same day, and patients can make follow-up clinic appointments.
Contact: Gerald Gibson, ggibson@mbk-inc.org; 601-898-0000
Wednesday, April 18
Where: Conduent, LLC, 385 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite B Ridgeland, MS 39157
When: 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Open Arms Healthcare Center will provide free and confidential HIV testing to employees and guests as part of the Becoming A Healthier U wellness screening. HIV test results are made available the same day, and patients can make follow-up clinic appointments.
Contact: Contact: Gerald Gibson, ggibson@mbk-inc.org; 601-898-0000
Thursday, April 19
Where: 809 State Street Apartments, 809 North State Street Jackson, MS 39202
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Residents and community members can have a free and confidential HIV test as part of the Becoming A Healthier U wellness screening. The first 20 residents to sign up for a screening will receive a gift bag. HIV results are made available the same day, and patients can make follow-up clinic appointments.
Contact: Gerald Gibson, ggibson@mbk-inc.org; 601-898-0000
Saturday, April 21
Where: Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Road Jackson, MS 39209
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Open Arms Healthcare Center will provide free and confidential HIV testing to center members and community as part of the Becoming A Healthier U wellness screening. HIV test results are made available the same day, and patients can make follow-up clinic appointments.
Contact: Gerald Gibson, ggibson@mbk-inc.org; 601-898-0000
