Ex-Mississippi deputy accused of falsifying timesheets

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A former Lee County sheriff’s deputy is free on bond after his arrest for allegedly falsifying official documents that caused the county to lose thousands of dollars.

WTVA-TV reports 44-year-old Michael Mayhew was arrested Wednesday and released after he posted a $10,000 bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

Attorney General Jim Hood’s office says Mayhew is accused of falsifying his timesheets three times during the months of February, March and April in 2017.

Mayhew faces three counts of submitting fraudulent statements.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says Mayhew was under investigation by the department but Hood’s office took over the case. He says Mayhew has not worked for the sheriff’s department since early 2017.

