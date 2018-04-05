Doctor says Mississippi inmates can’t always access doctor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The medical director for a privately run prison in east Mississippi told a federal court that inmates sometimes have to miss medical appointments if the prison is locked down.

Lawyers have begun their defense this week of the state of Mississippi in a federal lawsuit in which plaintiffs claim East Mississippi Correctional Facility has unconstitutionally cruel conditions.

Warden Frank Shaw testified Monday that inmates that are not in solitary are usually free walk to the prison’s medical unit without an escort. But The Meridian Star reports that Patrick Arnold, EMCF’s medical director, testified Wednesday that in lockdown situations, inmates must be escorted by an officer.

Arnold said sometimes, no guards are available, and the inmate is forced to miss his appointment. He is then rescheduled for the next one available.

