4-vehicle crash on Mississippi highway kills 3, injures 1
April 3, 2018 in News
UTICA, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that involved a log truck.
WAPT-TV cites a news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol that says a Mississippi Department of Transportation road crew had slowed to pick up warning signs along the highway on Monday afternoon, which led to a chain reaction.
A tractor-trailer slammed on its brakes to avoid hitting the MDOT vehicle, and Chevrolet Tahoe behind the truck did the same. A Jeep then struck the Tahoe, which crashed into the truck and was spun around before being hit by a log truck. The log truck then struck a tree, as the Tahoe also left the road and overturned.
All three people in the Tahoe were killed. The driver of the log truck was hospitalized.
Recent Comments