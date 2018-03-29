US judge extends temporary block on 15-week abortion ban

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge in Mississippi has extended his temporary block on the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

The Mississippi law bans abortion after 15 weeks. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it March 19. The law took effect immediately, but the state’s only abortion clinic sued the state.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a temporary restraining order March 20 to block the law for 10 days.

Reeves on Wednesday extended the block until April 13, giving attorneys for the clinic and the state more time to work on legal arguments.

The law and the responding lawsuit set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.

