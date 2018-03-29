Tougaloo defeats Alcorn to step into history books

chopsports

For the first time in Tougaloo Bulldogs baseball history, the team has a winning record with 12 wins and 11 loses. While there is more season to play, the Bulldogs can pause for a moment to relish in this accomplishment. Not only have they captured a winning record, the Bulldogs

have won 6 straight games. Lige Mims, Jr. (4-0) pitched a complete game. Mims allowed 1 run on 6 hits, striking out 3 batters.

Tougaloo’s bats were on fire!

D’Anthony Morrow played a great game, scoring 2 runs and blasting a 2 run homerun late in the game to put the game out of reach. Brandon Watson sent a baseball out of the park for a 2 run homerun. Isaiah Rush, Jim Hill product, was 3 for 4 on the day. Mims helped his cause by knocking in 2 runs himself.

Tougaloo won 9 to 1 over Alcorn State University.

