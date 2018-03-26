Mississippi lawmakers approve budget plan for public schools

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Lawmakers are approving a slight increase in Mississippi’s K-12 education budget, although most of additional money won’t go to the main formula that funds public schools.

The House and Senate on Monday approved House Bill 1592, sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.

The measure provides $2.2 billion in state money for school spending in the budget year beginning July 1. The Mississippi Adequate Education Program, as the public school funding formula is called, will get a slight increase to pay higher health insurance costs for teachers.

Lawmakers will expand spending on a program that pays for 4 year olds to attend preschool, allowing expansion to more communities.

The state will spend more on teacher bonuses for schools that perform well in the state’s rating system.

