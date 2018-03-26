4 arrested in shooting that killed 1 teen, injured another

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (AP) – Four people are charged in connection with a Mississippi shooting that left one teenage girl dead and another one injured.

WDAM-TV reports that 25-year-old Quaddarris Margun Sumlin, 25-year-old Travis Kentrell Bunch, 21-year-old Keyshad Donnell Arrington and Jeremy Oshea McKenzie were arrested in connection with the early Saturday shooting in which 18-year-old Mercedes Angelique Dudley was killed.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says shots were fired into a car transporting Dudley, 18-year-old Rosalind Tykiara Taylor and a man. Dudley and Taylor were struck by the bullets. Taylor’s exact condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if the men have lawyers. The circumstances of the shooting have not been detailed.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...