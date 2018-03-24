Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash

HURLEY, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking into a crash that claimed the lives of two drivers.

The Sun Herald reports that the fatal crash just east of Hurley from Thursday morning killed both drivers and injured three children.

Cpl. Chase Elkins says a 2009 Honda Pilot was traveling on Highway 614 when the vehicle crossed the median into the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Ford Expedition head-on.

Elkins says the 54-year-old Alabama man who was driving the Pilot and the 31-year-old Mississippi woman driving the Expedition were pronounced dead at the scene. He says three children were passengers in the Expedition.

They were taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center with minor and moderate injuries.

Elkins says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

