Sorority member Mitzi Dease Paige named South Eastern regional director

Paige elected to historic international sorority position

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Beta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is proud to announce that Mitzi Dease Paige will serve as Alpha

Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s next South Eastern regional director. Soror Paige, a life member of the sorority and member of Beta

Delta Omega (BDO) Chapter, was elected March 3, 2018, during the 86th South Eastern Regional Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The South Eastern Region is comprised of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Paige, a third generation member of the sorority, was initiated in 1982 into Mu Pi Chapter at Spelman College. She has served at the local, cluster, regional and international levels during her initiation.

Most recently, Paige served as the South Eastern representative to the International Membership Committee. She also served as president

of BDO Chapter 1997 and 1998. Professionally, Paige is an assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. In 2015, she completed a fouryear term as president of the Jackson MS Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.

She is also a past president and current treasurer of the Mississippi Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College. She is a member of Pearl Street A.M.E. Church. Soror Paige joins three other sorority members who have served as South Eastern regional directors from the BDO chapter. In July, she will officially assume the role of South Eastern regional director during the 68th annual convention in Houston, Texas.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was founded on the cam-pus of Howard University January 15, 1908. It remains committed to “Service to All Mankind” by providing community outreach to neighboring communities under the umbrella “Launching New Dimensions of Service.”

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. developed a broad international program which

focuses on educational enrichment, health promotion, family strengthening, environmental ownership and global impact.

Chartered in 1934, Beta Delta Omega Chapter continues to make history with commitment, dedicated service and exceptional programming.

It is through “service to all mankind” that the sorority will prosper and be an ever-present light in the community.

