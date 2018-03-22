MINACT with a nationwide footprint

Mississippi Link Newswire

Mississippi’s premiere African American owned business with a nationwide footprint – MINACT, INC. was honored by the Mississippi Senate March 20, with presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 694 that highlighted the company’s successes over 40 years in which

it has excelled beyond beliefs, thanks to the vision, hard work and dedication of founder and President Booker T. Jones, who incorporated the company in 1978 and was inducted into the Mississippi Business Hall of Fame in May 2007.

Regarding MINACT’s revenue, the company generated $109 million in contracts in fiscal 2016, and earned $1.1 billion since 2007. It was incorporated in 1978.

MINACT, INC.’s emergence as a force in government procurements and the Jackson, Mississippicommunity was confirmed by the following awards:

United States Department of Labor’s “Outstanding Minority Contractor of the Year, 1989”; Metro Jackson Chamber of Commerce’s “Outstanding Business” awardee, 1991; National Job Corps Coalition, “Member of the Year”; 1997; Jackson Public Schools’ “Golden Achievement Award” for outstanding partnership with Green Elementary School, 2002; Adopt-a-School Program; and Respect Our Black

Dollar’s “Sankofa Employer of the Year” Award, 2017.

