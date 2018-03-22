Inmate testifies he was raped twice behind bars

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An inmate in Mississippi’s prison system testifying in a federal lawsuit over prison conditions says he was sexually assaulted twice behind bars in less than a year.

The man, identified as “J.H.”, fought back tears Thursday as he described his ordeal as part of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center over conditions at the privately-run East Mississippi Correctional Facility near Meridian.

The Clarion-Ledger reports the inmate said he was first assaulted at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in September 2015. After that, he tried to commit suicide and was eventually transferred to EMCF, where he says he was assaulted again.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...